Stocks

Rolls-Royce deal lifts HAL

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 05, 2021

 

The stock of Hindustan Aeronautics jumped as high as ₹984.90 on the BSE or 3.3 per cent after the company said that it has signed an MoU with Rolls-Royce. The deal is to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India. Through the MoU, Rolls-Royce and HAL will expand their long-standing partnership in India and work together in the area of marine applications for the first time. The stock, however, surrendered most of the gains to close at ₹968.60, up 1.56 per cent, over the previous day's close of ₹953.70.

Published on May 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.