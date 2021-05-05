Rolls-Royce deal lifts HAL

The stock of Hindustan Aeronautics jumped as high as ₹984.90 on the BSE or 3.3 per cent after the company said that it has signed an MoU with Rolls-Royce. The deal is to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India. Through the MoU, Rolls-Royce and HAL will expand their long-standing partnership in India and work together in the area of marine applications for the first time. The stock, however, surrendered most of the gains to close at ₹968.60, up 1.56 per cent, over the previous day's close of ₹953.70.