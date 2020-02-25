Rossari Biotech receives SEBI approval for IPO

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Mumbai-based Rossari Biotech, a speciality chemical manufacturer, has received market regulator SEBI’s approval for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company had filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (initial papers) with SEBI on December 18, 2019.
As per market sources, IPO issue size will be about ₹700 crore.
According to the DRHP, the company is seeking a new issue of ₹150 crore and Offer For Share of up to 1.05 crore equity shares of face value ₹2 each.
Axis Capital and ICICI Securities have been appointed as the book running lead managers for the share sale
As per FY19 figures, Rossari’s revenue from the sale of the home, personal care and performance products and textile chemicals constituted 37.81 per cent and 52.18 per cent of the total revenues, respectively. It recently diversified into the animal health and nutrition segment under its acquisition of Lozalo. Between FY17-19 the company’s total revenues have increased at by 41.07 per cent per annum.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...