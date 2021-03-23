RVNL offer for sale to open on March 23 for non-retail investors

Offer for sale in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) will open on Wednesday (March 23) for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Thursday. The Government would divest 10 per cent equity with a Green Shoe option, tweeted Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The floor price is ₹27.50 a share, the company said in a BSE statement.

On offer will be 20.85 crore equity shares, representing 10 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company (the "Base Offer Size").

Also, an additional 10.42 crore equity shares, representing 5 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company will be on offer (an option to be exercised in case of oversubscription.)