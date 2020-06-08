Stocks

Future Perfect

SAIL: Consider Bull-Call spread

KS Badri Narayanan | Updated on June 08, 2020 Published on June 08, 2020

The long and medium-term outlook for SAIL (₹33.50) remains negative, unless the stock moves past below ₹53.7. However, the recent bounce back from ₹20.15, the short-term outlook has turned positive for SAIL. While the immediate resistance appears at ₹36.40, SAIL finds a major resistance at ₹44.50. On the other hand, it finds an immediate support ₹28.40 and a conclusive close below that level will trigger a fresh fall on the stock that could drag the stock to its year-low level. However, we expect the stock to move in a narrow range with a positive bias.

F&O pointers: The SAIL June futures at ₹33.50 just turned into a premium with respect to the spot close of of ₹33.40, signalling the exit of short positions and fresh build up of long positions. However, built-up of open positions was not secular, as open interests slipped from 3.87 crore shares on June 2 to 3.58 crore shares on June 4. However, on Friday, open positions gained momentum to end at 3.78 crore shares, along with sharp rise in the price. Option trading indicates that SAIL could move in a wide range of ₹25-35, as traders prepared themselves for extreme swings.

Strategy: We advice traders to consider a bull-call spread on SAIL. This can be initiated by buying ₹32-call and simultaneously selling ₹33-call. These options closed with a premium of ₹3.05 and ₹2.50 respectively. That means one has to incur an initial outflow of ₹0.45 per lot or ₹8,635 (market lot 15,700 shares), which would be the maximum loss one can suffer in this strategy. For that to happen, SAIL has to rule below ₹32.

However, a maximum profit of ₹7,065 is possible if SAIL closes at or above ₹33. We advise traders to hold the position if the loss hits ₹5,500 or the full profit target is achieved. Also, this strategy involves higher margin commitments.

Follow-up: Though, NTPC moved in the opposite direction in the initial few days, it bounced back on Friday. Hold NTPC positions, as advised.

Published on June 08, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Top-10 firms add Rs 2.46 lakh cr in market cap
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.