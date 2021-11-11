Sans alternatives, institutions should not seek to dislodge management: Damodaran

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Institutional investors fighting to dissolve the company board or remove the Managing Director through a general body meeting should suggest a widely acceptable alternative before unsettling a company with its decision.
M Damodaran, former Chairman, SEBI, UTI and IDBI and Chairperson, Excellence Enablers, told BusinessLine that institutional shareholders must recognise that the interest of the company is paramount. Any move, however well-intentioned, should not be disruptive and should not stand in the way of business being done by the company, he said.
A listed entity requires a properly constituted Board of Directors and therefore destabilising the Board, without alternatives being conceived and put in place, is hardly the answer to any developing situation of dissatisfaction, he added.
The concern of institutional shareholders is largely lack of confidence in the promoter and the Boards. This is sorted out by seeking a General Meeting to throw out some Board members or the entire Board of Directors. The resolution being made to the National Company Law Tribunal should also include a request to appoint a provisional Board till replacements are in place, through the prescribed processes, said Damodaran.
Of late, the tussle between corporates and institutional investors has intensified, particularly over unreasonable salary hike for promoters besides some vital corporate decision.
Institutional investor Invesco is fighting a pitched Court battle to remove Zee Entertainment Enterprises Managing Director Punit Goenka.
Corporate disputes do not happen overnight. It could be that some moves being made by the institutional shareholders did not fructify, and hence gave rise to dissatisfaction with the promoters and the Board. Promoters and Boards need to take into account the legitimate concerns of shareholders, large or small, in regard to Corporate Governance and also the manner in which business is being conducted, said Damodaran.
A constructive conversation between the two sets of stakeholders can minimise the conflict, even if it is not completely addressed. Every such case proves the point that when effective communication is absent, doubts, discords and disputes will develop and will destroy the corporate entity, he said.
Good corporate governance involves strengthening of corporate entities and ensuring that their business practices are built on the pillars of transparency, disclosure and stakeholder interest, he added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...