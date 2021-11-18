Sapphire foods makes a positive start, lists at 11% premium

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets Ltd, made a positive debut on the bourses today, listing at 11 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹1,180. The stock listed at ₹1,311 on the BSE, up ₹131 or 11.10 per cent from its issue price.

It listed at ₹1,350 on the NSE, a 14.41 per cent premium over its issue price. The ₹2,073 crore IPO of Sapphire Foods closed strongly, with the issue subscribing 5.75 times. The issue received bids for 5.77 crore shares against 96.63 lakh shares on offer.

Sapphire Foods had fixed the IPO price at ₹1,180, at the upper end of the ₹1,120-1,180 price band.

Retail investors have shown immense interest in the public issue of the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets on Thursday, as their quota was subscribed 8.43 times. Portions reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyer and non-institutional investors were subscribed by 6.95 times and 2.49 times, respectively.

Sapphire Foods India had raised ₹933 crore from anchor investors ahead of it.