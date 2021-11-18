Sapphire foods makes a positive start, lists at 11% premium

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Sapphire Foods India Ltd, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets Ltd, made a positive debut on the bourses today, listing at 11 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹1,180. The stock listed at ₹1,311 on the BSE, up ₹131 or 11.10 per cent from its issue price.
It listed at ₹1,350 on the NSE, a 14.41 per cent premium over its issue price. The ₹2,073 crore IPO of Sapphire Foods closed strongly, with the issue subscribing 5.75 times. The issue received bids for 5.77 crore shares against 96.63 lakh shares on offer.
Also read: IPO screener: Paytm, Sapphire Foods listing today
Sapphire Foods had fixed the IPO price at ₹1,180, at the upper end of the ₹1,120-1,180 price band.
Retail investors have shown immense interest in the public issue of the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets on Thursday, as their quota was subscribed 8.43 times. Portions reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyer and non-institutional investors were subscribed by 6.95 times and 2.49 times, respectively.
Sapphire Foods India had raised ₹933 crore from anchor investors ahead of it.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...