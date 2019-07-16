Savita Oil: Buyback offer opens today

The buyback offer of Savita Oil Technologies will open for subscription on Tuesday and close on July 29. Through the issue, the company plans to buy back 2.51 lakh shares at ₹1,605 a share.

This represents about 1.75 per cent of Savita Oil’s equity share capital base. Savita Oil plans to buy back the shares on proportionate basis through tender offer from shareholders who had held the shares as on the record date June 12. Shareholders will closely monitor the response.