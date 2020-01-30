Stocks

What to watch

SBI, BOI, Tech Mahindra, HUL, ITC results eyed

| Updated on January 30, 2020 Published on January 30, 2020

 

About 75 companies including Arvind, Bharti Infratel, Brooks Lab, BOI, Butterfly Gandhimathi, Castrol, Cholamandalam, Future Consumer, HUL, Indian Energy Exchange, ITC, J&K Bank, Jubilant Life, Kansai Nerolac, Kirloskar Oil, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Omax Auto, PowerGrid, Punjab Chem, RPG Life, Ruchi Soya, State Bank of India, SPARC, Tech Mahindra, Texmaco Infra, Tourism Finance, Vascon, Vedanta and Veto Switch will declare their third quarter results for FY20 on Friday.

