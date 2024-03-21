SBI Card in partnership with Titan Company Ltd has launched Titan SBI Card, a shopping credit card.

Titan SBI Card offers features that include cashbacks, Titan gift vouchers and reward points. The cardholders can avail benefits worth over ₹2,00,000 per annum.

Individuals can enrol for the card digitally through SBI Card SPRINT on SBI Card website or Titan stores. The joining and annual renewal fee for the card is ₹2,999. The contactless card is available on RuPay and VISA payment platforms.

The card is set to provide 7.5 per cent cashback on Titan in the watches category; Taneira in the women ethnic wear category; Titan EyePlus in the eyewear category; and other non-jewellery Titan brands.

The cardholders are eligible for 5 per cent cashback when they shop using Titan SBI Card from Mia, Caratlane, and Zoya across their offline and online stores. Additionally, they get Titan gift vouchers worth 3 per cent for purchases from Tanishq.

Speaking on the launch Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card, said, “This launch holds great significance for us since it also marks the start of our partnership with Titan, a giant in the premium retail category. We hope our customers will appreciate this new addition to our already robust premium portfolio and leverage it to derive maximum benefits as they spend through it.”

C K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company, said, “We are delighted to partner with SBI Card to launch this unique co-brand. They are also eligible for gift vouchers worth ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 when their annual spending reaches ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively.

SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd stock rose 1.24 per cent on the NSE as of 12.49 pm to trade at ₹700.85. Meanwhile, Titan Company stock inched up by 0.51 per cent to trade at ₹3,608.75.