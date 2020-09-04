SBI Cards (₹827.8): Buy

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The stock of SBI Cards, since confirming a double bottom chart pattern in the daily chart in early June, has been rallying with considerable momentum. It continues to form higher highs and higher lows and the price lies above the 21-day moving average (DMA) indicating a strong uptrend. Noticeably, after registering a fresh high of ₹848.7 on Monday it fell sharply on the same day. However, the 21-DMA support at ₹800 did not let the bears to go overboard and restricted the decline. After consolidating for a while, the stock now seems to have started to go upwards.
Corroborating the positive bias, the daily relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicator in the daily chart are in their respective positive territory. Along with this, considering that the stock has always rallied well whenever it has bounced off the 21-DMA support, it is highly likely that a rally is imminent. Considering these factors, traders can go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹814 and look for a target of ₹848.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
The stock of SBI Cards, since confirming a double bottom chart pattern in the daily chart in early June, has ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...