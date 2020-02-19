SBI Cards IPO to have exclusive day for retail investors?

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
The initial public offering of SBI Cards and Payment Services will be kept open for four days, according to market sources. The IPO is expected to be launched between March 2 and 5, they added. Currently, IPOs are open for public subscription only for three days.
The fourth day will be exclusively for retail investors, HNIs and shareholders and the bidding will be compulsory closed at 5 pm on the last day, sources said, and added individuals with SBI shares in their DP accounts, (the day the RHP was filed) can apply in both — retail and shareholders category — if the application amount is retail.
HNI applications can be made in either one of the categories.
SEBI last week cleared the IPO of SBI Cards, after raising some doubts with its lead manager.
SBI currently holds (along with its nominees) 68.99 crore equity shares, constituting 74 per cent stake of the pre-offer issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company.
According to the draft red herring prospectus, the offer will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale by promoter SBI (3.72 crore equity shares) and by investor CA Rover Holdings (9.32 crore equity shares). The reserved portion for SBI shareholders is up to 1.3 crore equity shares and that for SBI Cards employees is 18.64 lakh equity shares.
SBI Cards offers a wide range of credit cards to individual and corporate clients including lifestyle, rewards, shopping, travel, fuel, banking partnership cards and corporate cards.
The net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to augment its capital base to meet future capital requirements.
The DRHP said that post IPO, SBI and CA Rover Holdings will continue to hold significant stakes in SBI Cards.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512261240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...