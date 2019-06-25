Stocks

SBI Life: BNP Paribas’ offer-for-sale opens

BNP Paribas Cardif, one of the promoters of SBI Life Insurance Company, proposes to sell up to 2.50 crore shares through an offer-for-sale window at the exchanges on Tuesday (for non-retail investors) and on Wednesday (for retail investors).

The floor price for the offer has been fixed at ₹650 a share. This represents 2.5 per cent of the equity share capital of SBI Life Insurance (on non-diluted basis). Shareholders will closely monitor the response to the issue.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
