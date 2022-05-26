SBI MF appoints DP Singh as Dy MD

SBI Fund Management has designated its executive director and chief business officer DP Singh as Deputy Managing Director.

He assumes the new role with immediate effect.

Singh has over 30 years experience in Banking and Financial services industry. Before taking over as the ED and CMO in May 2012, Singh was the National Sales Head. He has been with SBI FM since 1998, and has been instrumental in expanding SBI MF's reach in both the urban and rural areas.

Prior to joining SBI FM, he was with the SBI where he handled various assignments in retail banking, corporate credit and information technology.