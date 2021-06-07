SEBI bans Vivek Kudva, Roopa Kudva for one year from market in FT case

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Vivek Kudva, senior official of Franklin Templeton AMC, and his wife Roopa Kudva were found guilty of violating sections of prevention of fraudulent trading practices (PFUTP) by market regulator SEBI. They were held guilty for sections related to unfair trading practices.
Both have been banned from stock markets for one year by SEBI. Market regulator has also imposed a penalty of ₹4 crore on Vivek Kudva and ₹3 crore on Roopa Kudva.
Vivek Kudva was in possession of non-public confidential information when he and his wife redeemed nearly ₹30 crore from among the debt schemes run by the fund house. FTAMC shut the debt schemes on April 23, 2020, and suspended redemptions in them. However, the Kudvas’ redeemed a huge portion of their investments between March and April 2020.
“The Noticees (Kudvas) by redeeming their units ahead of the other investors have enjoyed an unfair advantage by having access to their investments; whereas the unit holders who remained invested were left in the lurch as their investments were locked up for a considerable amount of time,” said SEBI in its order issued on Monday.
Both have been banned from stock markets for one year and have been asked to return an amount of ₹22.64 crore in an escrow to SEBI, which will be released to them along with the cash being disbursed to other investors. This is the amount they received on redemption before the schemes were shut. Both have been asked to pay interest of 12 per cent on amount they had redeemed.
SEBI said that while the directors were not prohibited from trading in units of the schemes managed by the AMC, they should ensure that such trading conforms to ethical and moral standards and legal norms expected to be complied by a person entrusted with quasi - fiduciary responsibilities.
“Redemption of units by a director of the asset management company of a mutual fund while being privy to material non- public information cannot be considered as fair conduct,” SEBI order said.
SEBI had alleged that the act of of redemption of units while in possession of non–public information with respect to stress in the debt schemes inspected, amounted to an unfair trade practice in the securities market and a fraud on the other unsuspecting unit holders of said debt schemes who were not privy to such confidential information and therefore, could not redeem their investments.
However, SEBI has not pursued fraud against the Kudavas since the regulator believed that there was no inducement on their part to apply fraud.
SEBI has the power to order disgorgement of an amount equivalent to the wrongful gains made or losses averted by engaging in any transaction or activity in breach of the SEBI Act or regulations.
For such provision to apply, such ‘transaction’ or ‘activity’ must be in contravention of the provisions of the SEBI Act or regulations thereunder. In other words, the transaction or activity must be non-est or void, for the powers to disgorge under the aforementioned provision to be invoked. Such a principle cannot be said to be applicable.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...