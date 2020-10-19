SEBI constitutes committee for market data sharing

SEBI has constituted a Market Data Advisory Committee (MDAC) – a Standing Committee - to recommend appropriate policy for access to securities market data, identify segment wise data perimeters, data needs and gaps, recommend data privacy and data access regulations applicable to market data.

The committee is headed by Madhabi Puri Buch, Whole Time Member, SEBI and has CEOs of stock exchanges and depositories, representatives of various stakeholders and senior officials of SEBI as members.

“SEBI’s endeavour is to foster a “Data Culture” in the Indian Securities Market i.e. ‘Data for Transparency’, ‘Data for Efficiency’ and ‘Data for Innovation’ along with ‘Respect for Data Privacy’. Thus, MDAC is part of SEBI’s initiatives to make shareable data on the Indian securities market, available for researchers, policy makers, general public alike and to enhance the quality of such data. Some of the other initiatives taken by SEBI, through its Department of Economic and Policy Analysis (DEPA), include: SEBI Data Sharing Policy,” SEBI said.

The Data Sharing Policy intends to facilitate access to data from SEBI to meet a variety of requirements, viz. to undertake Analytics projects, Research activities, etc. by various educational/research institutions and other regulators.