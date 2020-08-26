Stocks

SEBI fines former Satyam Computers official Rs 10 lakh for insider trading

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 26, 2020 Published on August 26, 2020

More than a decade later, SEBI has slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on TAN Murti, the head of investor relations at erstwhile Satyam Computer Services Ltd (SCSL) on insider trading charges. Financial fraud in SCSL came to light in 2009 after the company’s founder promoter, B Ramalinga Raju’s confession on fudging of accounts.

SEBI found that Murti had traded in SCSL shares in December 2008, when he was in possession of unpublished price sensitive information. He was found to have sold 14,500 SCSL shares on December 15, 2008, ahead of the acquisition of Maytas Infra and Maytas Properties by SCSL.

SEBI said it has been established that Murti was aware that SCSL proposed to acquire the two companies and a proposal was put to the board on December 16, 2008. SEBI said Murti was a key SCSL official then.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 26, 2020
insider trading
SEBI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.