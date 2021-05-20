SEBI may extend NSDL chief Nageswara Rao’s term once again

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Market regulator SEBI is likely to grant an extension of term to GV Nageswara Rao, the current MD and CEO of NSDL, one of India’s largest share depositories, sources told Business Line. Rao’s term could be extended for six months to a year, the sources said.
Rao has already served his two terms as per the regulatory norms but SEBI is unsatisfied with the candidates that were recommended by NSDL’s nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), sources said.
After a slew of interviews, the recommendation of Priya Subbaraman, the chief regulator officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Sanjeev Kaushik, 1992 batch IAS officer and additional secretary in the Ministry of Finance, was made by the NSDL committee for the top post. Current MCX MD and CEO PS Reddy too was under consideration.
As per current SEBI regulations, chiefs of market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges and depositories can serve a maximum of two terms up to five years each.
Rao was appointed as NSDL MD and CEO in 2013 after the company was de-merged into two companies, NSDL and NSDL e-governance Infrastructure Limited. Gagan Rai the then chief of NSDL was appointed MD & CEO of the e-governance company. A qualified chartered accountant, Rao is a MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad and started his career from IDBI.
A large number of top brass of the NSE, the founder and promoter of NSDL, too came from IDBI. In 2003, IDBI appointed Rao as MD & CEO of the new generation private sector bank, IDBI Bank. If Rao is given an extension, his tenure at NSDL could come to an end along with the incumbent SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...