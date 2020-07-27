SEBI proposes one time settlement for 14,720 entities for manipulative trades

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
SEBI has proposed a one-time settlement opportunity for the entities that executed reversal of trades in the stock options segment on the BSE.
Out of 21,652 entities that executed trades on BSE stock options segment, a total of 14,720 were involved in generation of artificial volume by executing non-genuine or reversal trades on the same day. Further, of the 14,720 entities involved in generation of artificial volumes by executing non-genuine or reversal trades, SEBI said it has initiated adjudication proceedings against 567 entities.
The one-time settlement period will commence on August 1 and end on October 31, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice. After the expiry of the scheme, entities who do not avail the one-time settlement opportunity will be liable for action, it added.
Under the scheme, the entities who executed trade reversals on the stock options segment of BSE during the period April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015, against whom any proceedings are pending, are eligible to avail the settlement opportunity.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...