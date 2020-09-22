SEBI says further tweaks in multi-cap norms soon; AMFI proposals under study

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Regulator SEBI will soon be announcing changes in new norms on investments made by multi-cap funds after considering the AMFI proposal. The watchdog recently made it mandatory for multi-cap funds to invest 25 per cent each in large-, mid- and small-caps to ensure that the fund remains true to its label.
Addressing the mutual fund industry on the 25th Annual General Meeting of AMFI, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the recent mandatory multi-cap fund investment of 25 per cent each in large-, mid- and small- caps is being implemented to ensure that the fund remains true to its label.
“It is not the intention of the regulator to force the industry to invest in anything. In this regard, AMFI has made its representation which is being examined actively and an announcement would be made soon,” he added without committing on whether a new 'flexi-cap' category is being considered.
On the issue of upfront margin norms for equity trading, Tyagi said on an average about six lakh new demat accounts were being opened in a month, but since June 10 lakh new accounts are being opened a month, indicating influx of retail investors in the equity market.
“We have observed that margins are collected in pool account and funds of one investor is used for others besides ploughing it through proprietary account, leading to broker defaults in recent times. This issue has been addressed by the new upfront margin norms and there is no plan to have a relook at it,” he said.
SEBI is also deliberating on having a limited purpose central clearing corporation for guaranteed settlement of tri-party repo trades in all investment grade corporate bonds, including below AAA rated, to boost rep- trading in corporate bonds.
As a word of caution, Tyagi said mutual funds are not banks and should not attempt to behave like one. Unlike banks, mutual funds do not have the ‘lender of last resort’ comfort as banks have from RBI, he said.
Despite higher inflow into mutual funds, the share of investment from beyond 30 cities has hovered at about just 15-17 per cent over the last four years.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...