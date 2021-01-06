SEBI seeks to open door for more players to set up stock exchanges, depositories

In a move that will broadbase ownership of stock exchanges and depositories and usher in new players, a SEBI consultation paper on Wednesday proposed easing of ownership and governance norms.

According to the discussion paper, any resident Individuals/domestic institutions (resident Owned and Controlled) can set up a market infrastructure institution such as a stock exchange or depository with 100 per cent control, provided that it is a public limited company. Earlier, individuals (resident or foreign), either directly or indirectly, either individually or together, cannot hold more than 5 per cent in a stock exchange or a depository.

However, the shareholding of a promoter should be brought down to either 51 per cent or 26 per cent in 10 years from the date of commencement of business, the paper suggested.

Similarly, foreign individuals or entities, who are regulated in FATF (Financial Action Task Force that checks money laundering across the countries) member jurisdictions, can hold up to 49 per cent shareholding in a Market Infrastructure Institution (MII), it said. However, the foreign promoter should bring down its holding to (either 26 per cent or 15 per cent) within 10 years from the date of commencement of business, it further said.

BSE’s CEO, Ashish Chauhan, declined to comment on the proposals.

The entities wishing to set up MIIs should not have conflict of interest and at least 50 per cent of ownership of the proposed MII should be held by individuals/entities having experience (5 years or more) in areas of capital markets or technology related to financial services, the paper mooted.

"The Indian securities market has been characterised by dominant level of market concentration by a single entity in the trading and depository space. Since stock exchanges and depositories fundamentally represent the intersection of technology and markets, there is a concern that excessive concentration may lead to abuse of one’s dominant position in the business as well as institutional tardiness in responding in a timely manner to the changing dynamics of capital markets ecosystem,” it said.

Analysts welcomed the move, as it will not only increase competition but also transparency in data sharing, particularly in index management and others. However, the listing fee should be minimal, as many companies would not like to pay listing fees to several exchanges, they added.

Existing exchanges and depositories are also allowed to own 100 per cent shareholding by any individual or entity. However, any acquisition of 25 per cent or more should be subject to prior approval of SEBI and comply with the provisions of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (in case of both listed and unlisted MII), it said.

In case of acquisition beyond 25 per cent, the shareholding of such person should be brought down to the level as applicable in case of setting up a new MII (i.e. either 51% or 26 per cent) within 10 years from the date of closure of open offer.

Any merger and acquisition involving a MII should be subject to the prior approval from SEBI and prior approval of the regulator is a must for acquisition exceeding 10 per cent. The existing provisions regarding shareholder(s) being fit and proper person, and the restriction on shareholding of trading member or clearing member or their associates and agents will continue to apply, the paper further said.

All foreign individuals/entities who acquire shares in a MII shall be required to comply with the norms for identification of beneficial ownership stipulated under PMLA Rules. All other extant ownership norms including net worth requirements will continue to apply.

At present, the MD and CEO of a MII can be appointed for maximum two terms of up to five years each, with an age limit of 65 years. It is proposed that the appointment of MD and CEO shall be for maximum three terms of three years each, subject to the age limit of 65 years. The requirement of initiating the appointment process afresh for appointment of MD, post each term, shall continue to apply

SEBI has sought public comments on the proposals by February 5.