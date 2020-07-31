SEBI’s new cash margin rules postponed to September 1

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
SEBI has postponed by a month, the implementation of its stringent margin collection rules for the stock markets. The new norms will be applicable from September 1, a circular issued today by the regulator said. Also, SEBI has said that 20 per cent upfront margin will suffice in the cash segment.
So far, brokers allowed investors and traders to buy and sell stocks without any margin in the cash segment. As per SEBI’s new rule, even this simple buying and selling activity will attract upfront margin, which has been capped at 20 per cent from September.
“If trading/clearing member (broker) collects a minimum 20 per cent upfront margin in lieu of VaR (value at risk) and ELM (extreme loss margin) from the client, then penalty for short-collection / non-collection of margin shall not be applicable. The penalty provision for short-collection / non-collection of upfront margin in the cash segment shall be implemented with effect from September 1, 2020,” said SEBI’s Friday circular.
Brokers have been up in arms against the regulator in opposing the new margin rules. The norms also stipulate that no new trading limit can be given for two days to a client against the sell transaction. Currently, if a client sold shares the broker could allow him / her to buy shares against that sale credit limit. Brokers have called such norms as draconian as they involve no risk. Brokers have said that the SEBI clampdown on cash market trading is unwarranted since there have been no big cases of defaults in this segment and the risk is covered due to the availability of underlying security with the broker. The broker only transfers shares of the client in their account once full money is paid.
There are another set of rules for the derivative segment, with increased margin, which will get implemented from December.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...