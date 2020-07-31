SEBI’s new cash margin rules postponed to September 1

SEBI has postponed by a month, the implementation of its stringent margin collection rules for the stock markets. The new norms will be applicable from September 1, a circular issued today by the regulator said. Also, SEBI has said that 20 per cent upfront margin will suffice in the cash segment.

So far, brokers allowed investors and traders to buy and sell stocks without any margin in the cash segment. As per SEBI’s new rule, even this simple buying and selling activity will attract upfront margin, which has been capped at 20 per cent from September.

“If trading/clearing member (broker) collects a minimum 20 per cent upfront margin in lieu of VaR (value at risk) and ELM (extreme loss margin) from the client, then penalty for short-collection / non-collection of margin shall not be applicable. The penalty provision for short-collection / non-collection of upfront margin in the cash segment shall be implemented with effect from September 1, 2020,” said SEBI’s Friday circular.

Brokers have been up in arms against the regulator in opposing the new margin rules. The norms also stipulate that no new trading limit can be given for two days to a client against the sell transaction. Currently, if a client sold shares the broker could allow him / her to buy shares against that sale credit limit. Brokers have called such norms as draconian as they involve no risk. Brokers have said that the SEBI clampdown on cash market trading is unwarranted since there have been no big cases of defaults in this segment and the risk is covered due to the availability of underlying security with the broker. The broker only transfers shares of the client in their account once full money is paid.

There are another set of rules for the derivative segment, with increased margin, which will get implemented from December.