Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a multi-product financial technology company, has announced the appointment of Rajesh Mehta to its Growth Advisory Board.

Rajesh Mehta has expertise in corporate and transaction banking. During his long tenure at Citi, he ran regional transactional banking businesses in Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Mehta stated, “I am thrilled to work with this dynamic team of dedicated professionals comprising talented FinTech technologists and seasoned bankers. I look forward to collaborating with the board and the leadership team to chart a course for sustained growth.”

Commenting on the appointment, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Limited, said, “As we continue to navigate a rapidly evolving commercial and corporate banking landscape, his insights will be instrumental in driving innovation at Intellect and shaping the future of eMACH.ai powered transaction banking technology.”

The stock of Intellect Design Arena traded at 1,056.00 on the BSE, down 0.59%, as of 12:20 pm.