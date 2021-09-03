Sensex above 58k intraday, Nifty below 17,300 after hitting record highs

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains during the afternoon on Friday, after recording fresh highs.
The market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues, owing to positive economic data and FII inflows following dovish comments from the US Fed. It surged further to record fresh highs during the morning trade. However, indices were dragged by profit-booking in FMCG and financials. Gains in Oil & Gas stocks, auto and heavyweights such as Reliance helped indices sustain gains.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex which breached the 58,000 mark with a fresh high of 58,115.69, was ruling at 58,006.89, up 154.35 points or 0.27 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 57,764.07. The Nifty 50 was ruling at 17,283.20, up 49.05 points or 0.28 per cent, after recording a fresh high of 17,311.95. It recorded an intraday low of 17,212.20.
Reliance, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were the top laggards.
Reliance shares gained after Reliance Retail Ventures Limited took sole control of Just Dial on Thursday. The top gainer on the NSE, RIL was trading 3.41 per cent higher.
On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the green. While Oil&Gas, Auto, Realty and metals gained, financials, barring PSU Bank and FMCG were under pressure.
Nifty FMCG was down 0.38 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were trading 0.22 per cent and 0.25 per cent lower, respectively. Nifty Financial Services was down 0.43 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.67 per cent while Nifty Realty was up 1.28 per cent. Nifty Auto was up 1.13 per cent. Nifty Metal was trading 0.88 per cent higher.
Broader indices were in the green.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.48 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.67 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.29 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.48 per cent.
The volatility index was up 0.26 per cent to 14.28.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...