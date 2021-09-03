Sensex above 58k intraday, Nifty below 17,300 after hitting record highs

Benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains during the afternoon on Friday, after recording fresh highs.

The market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues, owing to positive economic data and FII inflows following dovish comments from the US Fed. It surged further to record fresh highs during the morning trade. However, indices were dragged by profit-booking in FMCG and financials. Gains in Oil & Gas stocks, auto and heavyweights such as Reliance helped indices sustain gains.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex which breached the 58,000 mark with a fresh high of 58,115.69, was ruling at 58,006.89, up 154.35 points or 0.27 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 57,764.07. The Nifty 50 was ruling at 17,283.20, up 49.05 points or 0.28 per cent, after recording a fresh high of 17,311.95. It recorded an intraday low of 17,212.20.

Reliance, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were the top laggards.

Reliance shares gained after Reliance Retail Ventures Limited took sole control of Just Dial on Thursday. The top gainer on the NSE, RIL was trading 3.41 per cent higher.

FMCG, financials under pressure

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the green. While Oil&Gas, Auto, Realty and metals gained, financials, barring PSU Bank and FMCG were under pressure.

Nifty FMCG was down 0.38 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were trading 0.22 per cent and 0.25 per cent lower, respectively. Nifty Financial Services was down 0.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.67 per cent while Nifty Realty was up 1.28 per cent. Nifty Auto was up 1.13 per cent. Nifty Metal was trading 0.88 per cent higher.

Broader indices

Broader indices were in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.48 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.67 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.29 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.48 per cent.

The volatility index was up 0.26 per cent to 14.28.