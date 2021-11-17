Sensex down 143 pts intraday, Nifty below 18,000

Benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility during the afternoon on Wednesday, dragged by pharma and oil & gas stocks.

The market opened on a weak note, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. Indices extended losses further, tracking losses in heavyweights such as Reliance.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 60,179.21, down 143.16 points or 0.24 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 60,426.61 and a low of 60,029.21. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,948.15, down 51.05 points or 0.28 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,022.65 and a low of 17,906.60.

Equity MFs score over benchmark indices

Maruti, Powergrid, SBI Life, Tata Motors and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while UPL, Axis Bank, Cipla, Reliance and IOC were the top laggards.

Sectoral front

Auto stocks continued to remain in focus. On the sectoral front, while auto, IT, PSU Bank and healthcare indices gained, pharma, oil & gas and realty dragged.

Nifty Auto was up 1 per cent. Nifty IT was up 0.25 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.51 per cent. Nifty Healthcare was up 0.37 per cent.

Promoting G-Secs

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma was down 1 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 1.08 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 0.79 per cent.

Broader indices

As for the broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.36 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.20 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.04 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.38 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.80 per cent to 15.32.