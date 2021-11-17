Sensex down 143 pts intraday, Nifty below 18,000

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility during the afternoon on Wednesday, dragged by pharma and oil & gas stocks.
The market opened on a weak note, tracking weak cues from Asian markets. Indices extended losses further, tracking losses in heavyweights such as Reliance.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 60,179.21, down 143.16 points or 0.24 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 60,426.61 and a low of 60,029.21. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,948.15, down 51.05 points or 0.28 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,022.65 and a low of 17,906.60.
Equity MFs score over benchmark indices
Maruti, Powergrid, SBI Life, Tata Motors and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while UPL, Axis Bank, Cipla, Reliance and IOC were the top laggards.
Auto stocks continued to remain in focus. On the sectoral front, while auto, IT, PSU Bank and healthcare indices gained, pharma, oil & gas and realty dragged.
Nifty Auto was up 1 per cent. Nifty IT was up 0.25 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.51 per cent. Nifty Healthcare was up 0.37 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma was down 1 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 1.08 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 0.79 per cent.
As for the broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.36 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.20 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.04 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.38 per cent.
The volatility index rose 0.80 per cent to 15.32.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...