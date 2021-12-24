Sensex down 339 pointts intraday, Nifty below 17,000

Benchmark indices were trading lower during the afternoon on Friday amid profit-booking.

Market witnessed a volatile opening despite positive global cues as rising Omicron cases across the globe and in India spooked investors. Indices were trading lower during the afternoon, witnessing profit-booking across multiple counters.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,976.02, down 339.26 points or 0.59 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,623.69 and a low of 56,813.42.

The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,957.95, down 114.65 points or 0.67 per cent, near the day’s low of 16,909.60. It recorded an intraday high of 17,155.60.

HCL Tech, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Nestle India were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Grasim, NTPC, ONGC, Bajaj Finserv and IOC were the top laggards.

IT in focus

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were trading lower. Financials, Oil & Gas, Realty, Auto and Pharma recorded higher losses.

Nifty IT was up 0.54 per cent while Nifty FMCG was up 0.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank was down over 2 per cent. Nifty Realty was down nearly 1.5 per cent.

Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma were down over 1 per cent each.

Broader indices

Broader market also faced pressure with broader indices trading in red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.18 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.74 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.13 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.60 per cent.

The volatility index rose 2.02 per cent to 16.15.