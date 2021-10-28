Sensex down 535 points, Nifty below 18,100 on across the board selling

Benchmark indices were trading lower during the afternoon on Thursday amid volatility.

Market opened on a weak note, tracking negative global cues. Market witnessed across the board selling during the afternoon including in the broader midcap and smallcap indices that were trading lower.

Meanwhile, at 1 pm, the volatility index rose nearly 4 per cent to surpass the 17-mark at 17.50. Market remained volatile ahead of the settlement of F&O contracts on the NSE.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 60,607.55, down 535.78 points or 0.88 per cent, near the day’s low of 60,425.61. It recorded an intraday high of 61,081.00.

The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,033.55, down 177.40 points or 0.97 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,190.70 and a low of 17,984.15.

Apart from the weak global cues, the impact of commodity inflation on corporate profit margins also weighed on investor sentiments.

According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “Iin the coming days, the primary market with its keenly watched IPOs is likely to be the centre of attraction. The Nykaa and Paytm IPOs totalling around ₹24000 cr are likely to witness enthusiastic investor response and this will drain away some liquidity from the secondary market. This may keep the secondary market rather subdued, but sharp reactions to results will lead to volatility in individual stocks.”

“On the flip side, the new Covid variant AY 4.2 has emerged as a new concern. China imposing price curbs on coal will have implications for global coal and metal prices. This can restrain the rally in metal stocks, which has been the best performing segment of the market in this rally," added Vijayakumar.

All fall down

On the sectoral front, all indices were in the red.

Nifty PSU Bank was down nearly 3 per cent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty were down over 2 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank lose over 1 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down nearly 2 per cent.

Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma were also trading over 1 per cent lower.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.56 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.31 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.56 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.87 per cent.