Sensex down over 400 pts intraday, Nifty below 17,500

Benchmark indices were trading in the red during the afternoon on Friday, dragged by financials.

Market opened on a week note, tracking global cues and dipped further in the first half, dragged by losses in heavyweight financials such as HDFC, auto, IT and FMCG. The Nifty 50 index saw a rollover of 68 per cent in open interest positions to October series as compared to previous month’s figure of 74 per cent.

However, the volatility index dipped below 18. At 1 pm, the volatility index was down 2.98 per cent to 17.85.

The BSE Sensex was training at 58,688.55, down 437.81 points or 0.74 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 58,890.08 and a low of 58,551.14. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,498.30, down 119.85 points or 0.68 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 17,551.95 and a low of 17,452.90.

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy, Tata Steel and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, NTPC, Asian Paints and HDFC were the top laggards.

Also read: Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade; Nifty drops below 17,500

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “The risk-off in equity markets has gathered momentum with sharp cuts in the mother market of the US. The Dow and S&P 500 are now more than 5 per cent off from their record highs. Markets, globally, have turned weak. In India, too, there are indications of a correction.”

“The leader of this rally, IT, is showing signs of exhaustion. When the leader turns weak, the resilience of the market will be tested. Sustained FII selling is another negative signal. The ‘buy on dips’ strategy that has been playing out well since April 2020 may not work so smoothly, going forward. Strengthening of the dollar index (now at 94.30) is negative for emerging markets. If the index rises to 95, there can be big capital outflows,” Vijayakumar said, cautioning investors.

PSU bank, metals in focus

On the sectoral front, while financials, barring PSU Bank, realty, FMCG, auto and IT slipped, but metal and pharma stocks witnessed buying interest.

Nifty Realty was down 1.52 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.73 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was down 0.79 per cent. However, Nifty PSU Bank was trading 1.03 per cent higher.

Also read: Asian stocks extend global slide as inflation fears bite

Nifty FMCG was down 0.77 per cent. Nifty IT and Nifty Auto were down 0.54 per cent, each. Meanwhile Nifty Metal was up 0.53 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 0.44 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively.

Broader indices

Broader indices were also in the red. Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.53 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.52 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.36 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.23 per cent.