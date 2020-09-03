Sensex gains 112 points early; Nifty up 26 points

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 393 points higher today after taking cues from overnight strong US market and other Asian peers such as Nikkei and Taiwan.

The Japan’s Nikkei index traded higher by 1.35 per cent, while the Taiwan index advanced 0.50 per cent in .

According to traders, domestic indices rallied on positive sentiment in US stocks which was led by stronger US economic data and the prospect of additional stimulus and hopes of faster recovery.

The BSE benchmark index Sensex opened at 39,165.80, touched an high of 39,236.36, and was now quoted at higher by 111.79 points, or 0.29%, at 39,197.92.

Similarly, On the NSE, the Nifty 50 too was trading higher by 26.30 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 11,561.40.

Prominent gainers that drove the markets higher were Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, M&M, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Tital, which rose up to 2 per cent.

However, a few notable losers were Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and Reliance stocks which fell up to 1.50 per cent on moderate sell-off in those counters.