Sensex jumps 218 points in early trade

Stock market indices rallied higher on Friday snapping yesterday's losses thanks to the strong upward move in power, oil&gas, capital goods, realty and industrails sector stocks.

At 9.45 am, the 30-share index was trading higher by 218.75 points or 0.55 per cent, to 39,968.60, while on the NSE, the Nifty too rose 60.90 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 11,731.70.

The market breadth was clearly positive on the BSE. Out the 1,749 shares traded, the declining scrips were lesser at 429, and the number of advancing shares was higher at 1,245.

Major gainers were NTPC, HCL Tech, Nestle, TCS, Ultracemco, ONGC and SBI. On the other hand, losers include Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Hindusan UniLever, PowerGrid, L&T and Kotak Bank.

Angel Broking surges 12 per cent

Angel Broking shares climbed 12 per cent today after the Kuwait Investment Authority acquired a 0.52 per cent stake in the recently listed retail broking firm Angel Broking through a bulk deal on Thursday.

According to NSE bulk deal data, Kuwait Investment Authority bought 4.3 lakh equity shares at ₹321.73 a share.

The stock gained Rs 40.85, or 12.55%, to R 366.40 on the BSE. volumes traded in the counter were just above 1 lakh in the morning trades.

A couple of days back, Angel Broking had reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended September, with highest ever quarterly consolidated profit of ₹74.47 crore. Profits rose 47.3 per cent sequentially and 288.3 per cent year-on-year.