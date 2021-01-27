Sensex slides over 400 points; IOC, Tata Motors, Hindalco edge down

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, which opened Wednesday's session on a weak note, slipped further into the red in the morning session.

At 10:25 am, Sensex was down 411 points or 0.85 per cent at 47,935. The Nifty was down 112 points or 0.79 per cent at 14,126.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Wipro, Grasim, M&M, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra. The losers were IOC, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever.

According to an agency report, in the opening session, Sensex was dragged lower (over 210 points) by oil and gas, pharma and banking stocks.

Of the Sensex constituents, 20 stocks were trading in the red and 10 in the green.

In the previous three sessions, the BSE Sensex has lost 1,444.53 points or 2.90 per cent and the NSE Nifty has shed 405.80 points or 2.77 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex tanked 530.95 points or 1.09 per cent to close the session at 48,347.59; and the Nifty shed 133 points or 0.93 per cent to close at 14,238.90.

Analysts said investors of late have preferred taking profits off the table ahead of the Union Budget and F&O expiry.

Foreign investors sold equities worth Rs 765.30 crore on a net basis in the Indian capital market on Monday, exchange data showed.

Indian equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Republic Day.