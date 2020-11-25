Sensex, Nifty gallop to new record high; Nifty above 13,100 mark

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 221 points higher in the opening session today after taking cues from overnight strong US market and other Asian peers such as Nikkei and Taiwan.

According to traders, domestic indices rallied on positive sentiment in US stocks as political uncertainty subsided after US President-elect Joe Biden got the formal go-ahead to begin his transition to the White House

The BSE benchmark index Sensex was quoted higher by 264 points to 44,787.67. It ended yesterday at 44,523.02.

Similarly, On the NSE, the Nifty 50 too was trading higher by 80.10 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 13,135.25.

Prominent gainers that drove the markets higher were ONGC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, SBI and Grasim.

However, a few notable losers were Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, HCL Tech, Eicher Motor and Nestle Ind.