Sensex, Nifty inch higher; ITC slides

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on February 12, 2021 Published on February 12, 2021

Indian shares rose slightly on Friday as Infosys and other IT services stocks gained after lagging the broader market for much of this month, while ITC fell after reporting lacklustre earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.1% at 15,190.70 by0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.14% to 51,602.77.

The Nifty IT index, tracking India's software services firms, was up 0.9%, rising the most among 14 sectoral indices. IT giant Infosys was the top boost to the Nifty 50 with a 1.8% rise.

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC slid nearly 3% after it posted a fall in December-quarter profit.

Other Asian shares hovered below a record high as mixed U.S. economic data caused some investors to show restraint.

