Sensex, Nifty open a shade weaker

Tunia Anna Cherian_4795 | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened on a weak note on Wednesday.

The Sensex was down 27 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 38,873, while the Nifty was a shade softer at 11,468.

