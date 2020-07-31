Sensex, Nifty open flat; HCL Tech up 2%

The equity markets on Friday opened marginally higher. The BSE Sensex opened 0.3 per cent higher at 37,847 while the Nifty 50 index opened at 11,139, up 0.34 per cent.

Almost all the sectoral indices have opened flat with Nifty IT index opened with gains of 1 per cent.

The market breadth is positive, with 858 stocks on the NSE have opened higher while 569 declined.