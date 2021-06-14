Benchmark indices extend losses, Sensex down nearly 200 points at 52,281

The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, which opened in the red, maintained their weak undertone in the morning session on Monday.

At 10:20 am, Sensex was at 52,281, down 192 points or 0.37 per cent.

The Nifty was at 15,725, down 74 points or 0.47 per cent lower.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Reliance and TCS. The laggards were HDFC, Kotak Bank, Maruti,, SBI and HDFC Bank.

According to an agency report, Sensex dropped over 185 points in early trade tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 174.29 points or 0.33 per cent up at its new closing high of 52,474.76. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 61.60 points or 0.39 per cent to its lifetime peak of 15,799.35.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 18.64 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks in Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed on Monday on account of a local holiday.

US equities finished mixed in the previous session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.45 per cent higher at $73.02 per barrel.