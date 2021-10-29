Sensex, Nifty record biggest weekly loss in 8 months on valuation concern

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive session on Friday with BSE Sensex closing down 677.77 points while Nifty 50 dipped 185.60 points.
On a weekly basis, the Sensex tumbled 1,514.69 points or 2.49 per cent and the Nifty lost 443.25 points or 2.44 per cent. This is the biggest weekly decline in eight months.
Sustained FII selling and rich valuations have impacted market sentiments. Foreign brokerages, most recently Morgan Stanley, apart from Nomura and UBS have downgraded India on excessive valuations. Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth ₹5142.63 crore on Friday. For the eighth consecutive day, FPIs remained net sellers. They offloaded shares worth ₹21,216.84 crore since October 20.
The market breadth continued to remain in favour of the decliners with 1,819 stocks declining on the BSE, 1,427 advancing and 153 remaining unchanged. Furthermore, 243 stocks hit the lower circuit as compared to the 239 stocks that were locked in the upper circuit. Besides, 153 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 43 touched a 52-week low.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The domestic market continued to witness selling as energy and private bank stocks remained under pressure following dull global sentiments.”
“European markets opened weak even as the ECB decided to keep policy rates unchanged despite the inflationary pressure. US futures are trading in red following slow GDP growth and disappointing earnings from tech giants. Decisions of the Fed in its meeting next week will be a major factor that will drive global equities in the coming days,” added Nair.
Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management, said, “The equity markets trended lower for the week owing to selling pressure from FIIs. The FIIs have been net sellers to the tune of more than ₹20K crore for the month of October.”
“The valuation risks have been one the main concerns for foreign investors, triggered by the downgrading of Indian equity markets from “overweight” to “neutral” by key global brokerages. The valuation risks are specifically coming to the fore now as few sections of the markets expect growth momentum to slow in the wake of sticky inflation,” added Thomas.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...