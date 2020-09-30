Stocks

Sensex, Nifty slip in early trade

BL Internet Desk Chennai | Updated on September 30, 2020 Published on September 30, 2020

Domestic equity benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty slipped lower on Wednesday tracking weak global cues.

Asian stocks fell after uncertainty surrounding global economic recovery.

The 30-share BSE index fell 101.33 points or 0.27 per cent to 37,871.89; while the NSE Nifty declined 18.35 points or 0.16 per cent to 11,204.05.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, PowerGrid, NTPC and TCS.

On the other hand, sun Pharma, Asian Paint, Hindustan UniLever, M&M, ONGC, and Titan were among the gainers.

NSE
stock market
