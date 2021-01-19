Sensex rallies nearly 500 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 14,400

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 500 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking strong gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 485.97 points or 1 per cent higher at 49,050.24.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 134.05 points or 0.94 per cent to 14,415.35.
Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by SBI, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC and Axis Bank.
On the other hand, ITC and HDFC Bank were the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 470.40 points or 0.96 per cent lower at 48,564.27, while Nifty tumbled 152.40 points or 1.06 per cent to 14,281.30.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 650.60 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be good at the moment. A sharp pullback for the last two trading days clearly indicates profit booking by the investors ahead of key events including the Union Budget.
"However, we still believe that any meaningful correction will be bought out as underlying fundamentals of the market remain intact," he said.
Huge fiscal stimulus in the US, persistently soft monetary policies of global bankers, weak dollar and better-than-expected earnings growth by corporate should continue to ensure favourable FPI flow into domestic markets, Modi added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains, while Shanghai was in the red.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 per cent higher at $54.99 per barrel.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
₹1483 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1465145015001510 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ...
Bucking the overall market trend, the stock of Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) gained on Monday and ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...