Sensex rallies over 700 points, Nifty above 14,700

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Markets after opening on a positive note extended the gains in the first half on Tuesday. The rally was led by metal stocks.
The BSE Sensex, after hitting a day’s high of 49,917.80, was ruling (at 1 pm) at 49,767.97, up 759.47 or 1.55 per cent. It had opened at an intraday low of 49,331.68.
Nifty 50 was nearing the day’s high of 14,783.00, at 14,746.30, up 239.00 or 1.65 per cent. After opening at 14,628.50, it had briefly hit an intraday low of 14,617.60.
UPL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Shree Cements and Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
The shares of Tata Group have rallied since Friday with the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Tata-Mistry case dispelling all uncertainty around the business.
Furthermore, Tata Sons, the part-owner of Tata Steel, has increased its stake in the company to 33 per cent from 30 per cent with the conversion of partly paid equity shares into fully-paid and acquisition of shares from the open market, as per previous reports.
Tata Steel was up 3.86 per cent to ₹796.45.
JSW steel also hit a 52-week high on completing the acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL).
JSW Steel, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Piombino Steel, has paid ₹19,350 crore to acquire 2.5 mtpa production capacity of BPSL at Jharsuguda in Odisha and downstream facilities in Kolkata and Chandigarh.
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is also eyeing its next big catch by submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI) for MMTC-promoted Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL).
Also read: JSW Steel now eyes Neelachal Ispat Nigam
The shares of JSWL Steel were up 4.66 per cent at 1 pm. It hit a 52-week high of ₹468 on the NSE.
Auto and financial stocks lagged behind with Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI Life and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.
Among the sectoral indices, all indices except Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty were in the green. Nifty Realty recorded the highest losses and was down 1.58 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal recorded the highest gains and was up 2.59 per cent. Nifty Pharma also rallied behind metal stocks and was up 1.93 per cent.
All broader indices were in the green.
The Nifty Midcap 50 was 0.47 per cent while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.52 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.51 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.61 per cent.
With markets rallying further, the volatility index was down 1.59 per cent to 20.32.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...