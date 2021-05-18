Stocks

Sensex surges over 500 points to breach 50,000-level

Internet Desk | Updated on May 18, 2021

Nifty surges nearly 200 points to quote at 15,120

The benchmark indices surged over 1 per cent each in the opening session on Tuesday.

BSE Sensex vaulted 517 points or 1.04 per cent to breach the 50,000-mark. At 9:36 am the 30-share bellwether was at 50,097.

The broader NSE Nifty index was also on a firm footing, surging 197 points or 1.32 per cent to 15,120.

 

