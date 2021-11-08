Sensex up 298 pts intraday, Nifty above 18,000

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Benchmark indices, were trading half a per cent higher during the afternoon on Monday.
Market opened on a weak note amid mixed global cues and remained volatile in the first half. Indices were dragged by pharma and private bank stocks, owing to IndusInd Bank. Gains were led by IT, consumer durables, auto and oil & gas stocks.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 60,365.65, up 298.03 points or 0.50 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 60,434.38 and a low of 59,779.19. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,011, up 94.20 points or 0.53 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,040.20 and a low of 17,836.10.
Positive macro data and higher festive season sales numbers as per data published by the Confederation of All India Traders supported market sentiments. However, valuation concerns remain.
Titan, Ultratech Cement, IOC, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while IndusInd Bank, Divi’s Lab, State Bank of India, Hindalco and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top laggards.
IndusInd Bank was down 10 per cent despite clarification on allegations of loan evergreening.
Private bank stocks, pharma under pressure
On the sectoral front, IT, consumer durables and realty gained focus as pharma and private bank stocks dragged.
Nifty IT was up 1.29 per cent while Nifty Consumer Durables was up 2.14 per cent. Nifty Realty was up 1.27 per cent. Auto and oil & gas stock also gained with Nifty Auto up 0.92 per cent and Nifty Oil & Gas up 0.91 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank was down 0.83 per cent and Nifty Private Bank was down 1.30 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 1.25 per cent and 1.23 per cent, respectively.
Broader indices
Broader indices were also in the green.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.29 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.20 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.88 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.55 per cent.
The volatility index rose 3.20 per cent to 16.25.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...