Sensex up 362 pts intraday, Nifty above 15,700

Benchmark indices were trading in the green during the afternoon on Tuesday, led by financials and pharma.
The market, after opening on a firm note amid positive global cues, extended gains, with indices trading over half-a-per cent higher. Private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI and Axis Bank led the rally.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 52,734.75, up 362.06 points or 0.69 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 52,736.38 and a low of 52,545.68. The Nifty 50 was trading near the intraday high of 15,797.40 at 15,795.95, up 103.35 points or 0.66 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 15,744.60.
Sensex, Nifty trade on a firm note
According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd, a private report stating that business activity had returned to pre-second Covid wave levels for the eighth week in a row positively impacted investor sentiments.
Investors are now tracking the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data to evaluate the next leg of the bull market, said Garg.
On the global front, US indices closed at record highs. Asian markets were mostly trading with positivity following the positive cues from Wall Street.
On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the green. However, IT continued to remain under pressure along with FMCG while financials and pharma were bullish. Metals also rebounded sharply.
Nifty IT was down 0.30 per cent while Nifty FMCG was down 0.23 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 1.22 per cent and 1.34 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was up 1.19 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.57 per cent.
Benchmark indices surrender all gains to end flat
Nifty Pharma was up 0.72 per cent. Nifty Metal was up 0.37 per cent.
Mid-cap stocks witnessed profit booking and small-cap stocks extended gains.
Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.02 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.62 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.15 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.30 per cent.
The volatility index softened 2.57 per cent to 12.66.
