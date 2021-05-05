Sensex up 387 poits intraday as RBI’s Covid measures boost sentiment

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Benchmark indices were trading in the green on Wednesday afternoon, led by pharma and bank stocks. Market, after opening on a positive note, extended gains through the first half.
Market also welcomed a host of measures announced by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was ruling 386.74 points higher at 48,640.30, almost near at day's peak level of 48,667.14.
The Nifty 50 was also nearing the day’s high of 14,616.10 at 14,609.20, up 112.70 points or 0.78 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 14,506.60.
Sun Pharma, UPL, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack, while Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life and L&T were among the top laggards.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a host of measures, including a special ₹50,000 crore term liquidity facility for banks for on-lending to entities such as vaccine manufacturers involved in the fight against Covid-19, a special ₹10,000 crore long-term repo operation to support small finance banks to on-lend to MSEs, and a resolution framework 2.0 for individuals, small businesses and MSMEs. This has positively impacted the market, providing some relief to investors.
Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "The RBI Governor Sakthikanda Das reassured the nation and markets that the RBI would be pro-active to ameliorate the pain and help businesses & boost the economy. Term liquidity of ₹50,000 crore as on-tap liquidity for access to the emergency health facility, 3-year TLTRO for small finance banks, another instalment of G-SAP of ₹ 35,000 crore lending by SFBs to MSMEs to be classified as priority sector lending... are all timely steps in the right direction.”
“The fact that there is no moratorium announcement will be seen by the markets as positive since the message is that the situation is not bad as to warrant another moratorium," added Vijayakumar.
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty were in the green.
The rally was led by pharma, bank and financials.
Nifty Pharma was up 3.32 per cent while Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were up,1.57 per cent and 2.01 per cent respectively. Nifty Private Bank was up 1.54 per cent. Nifty Financial Services was up 1.06 per cent.
Nifty FMCG tracked the highest losses and was down 0.14 per cent.
All broader indices were in the green.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.63 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.28 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.53 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.61 per cent.
The volatility index softened by over 3 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...