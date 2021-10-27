Sensex up 99 pts intraday, Nifty above 18,200

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher during the afternoon on Wednesday led by pharma, PSU Bank stocks.

Market opened firm amid mixed global cues and remained range-bound in the first half. Indices were dragged by metals, auto and financials, barring PSU Bank stocks.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 61,450.15, up 99.89 points or 0.16 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 61,576.85 and a low of 61,315.24. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,296.55, up 28.15 points or 0.15 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 18,342.05 and a low of 18,258.85.

Asian Paints, Divi’s Lab, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and Cipla were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.

According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “The flood of results today will witness the market responding to the numbers. The market is positively responding to good numbers like in ICICI bank and negatively to below expectation numbers as in the case of Asian Paints. Corrections in prices in high-quality stocks may turn out to be buying opportunities."

Pharma, healthcare in focus

On the sectoral front, financials, barring PSU Bank, metals, auto and oil & gas stocks dragged while pharma, PSU Bank, IT and FMCG gained focus.

Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.29 per cent and 0.96 per cent. However, Nifty PSU Bank was trading 2.07 per cent higher.

Nifty Metal was down 0.70 per cent while Nifty Auto was down 0.34 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 0.20 per cent.

Meanwhile Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 1.41 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively. Nifty IT was up 0.97 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were up 0.82 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively.

Broader indices

Midcaps and smallcaps managed to retain gains.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.51 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.38 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.41 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.65 per cent.

The volatility index softened 1.26 per cent to 16.54.