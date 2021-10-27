Sensex up 99 pts intraday, Nifty above 18,200

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher during the afternoon on Wednesday led by pharma, PSU Bank stocks.
Market opened firm amid mixed global cues and remained range-bound in the first half. Indices were dragged by metals, auto and financials, barring PSU Bank stocks.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 61,450.15, up 99.89 points or 0.16 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 61,576.85 and a low of 61,315.24. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,296.55, up 28.15 points or 0.15 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 18,342.05 and a low of 18,258.85.
Asian Paints, Divi’s Lab, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and Cipla were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.
According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “The flood of results today will witness the market responding to the numbers. The market is positively responding to good numbers like in ICICI bank and negatively to below expectation numbers as in the case of Asian Paints. Corrections in prices in high-quality stocks may turn out to be buying opportunities."
On the sectoral front, financials, barring PSU Bank, metals, auto and oil & gas stocks dragged while pharma, PSU Bank, IT and FMCG gained focus.
Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.29 per cent and 0.96 per cent. However, Nifty PSU Bank was trading 2.07 per cent higher.
Nifty Metal was down 0.70 per cent while Nifty Auto was down 0.34 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 0.20 per cent.
Meanwhile Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 1.41 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively. Nifty IT was up 0.97 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were up 0.82 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively.
Midcaps and smallcaps managed to retain gains.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.51 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.38 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.41 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.65 per cent.
The volatility index softened 1.26 per cent to 16.54.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...