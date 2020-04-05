Seven of top-10 cos lose ₹2.82 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS, HDFC Bank hammered

Seven of the ten most valued domestic companies lost a staggering ₹2,82,548.07 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank taking the biggest hit.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex lost 2,224.64 points or 7.46 per cent as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global financial markets.

The market capitalisation of TCS tumbled ₹61,614.15 crore to ₹6,20,794.53 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation tanked ₹50,199.49 crore to ₹4,46,065.35 crore, and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank plummeted ₹49,332.07 crore to ₹2,18,021.18 crore.

The market cap of HDFC dropped ₹44,102.26 crore to ₹2,59,703.22 crore, and that of ICICI Bank fell by ₹34,691.74 crore to ₹1,85,436.82 crore.

Infosys’ valuation declined ₹28,996.74 crore to ₹2,49,342.72 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by ₹13,611.62 crore to ₹2,31,288.35 crore.

In contrast, ITC’s valuation advanced by ₹18,315.42 crore to ₹2,18,555.87 crore.

Likewise, RIL’s market cap zoomed ₹8,050.87 crore to ₹6,83,499.82 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) gained ₹2,873.37 crore to ₹4,66,210.02 crore.

In the list of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held the number one rank, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.