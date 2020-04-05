Seven of top-10 cos lose ₹2.82 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS, HDFC Bank hammered

Working with pride, not prejudice
Seven of the ten most valued domestic companies lost a staggering ₹2,82,548.07 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank taking the biggest hit.
During the last week, the BSE Sensex lost 2,224.64 points or 7.46 per cent as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global financial markets.
The market capitalisation of TCS tumbled ₹61,614.15 crore to ₹6,20,794.53 crore.
HDFC Bank’s valuation tanked ₹50,199.49 crore to ₹4,46,065.35 crore, and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank plummeted ₹49,332.07 crore to ₹2,18,021.18 crore.
The market cap of HDFC dropped ₹44,102.26 crore to ₹2,59,703.22 crore, and that of ICICI Bank fell by ₹34,691.74 crore to ₹1,85,436.82 crore.
Infosys’ valuation declined ₹28,996.74 crore to ₹2,49,342.72 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by ₹13,611.62 crore to ₹2,31,288.35 crore.
In contrast, ITC’s valuation advanced by ₹18,315.42 crore to ₹2,18,555.87 crore.
Likewise, RIL’s market cap zoomed ₹8,050.87 crore to ₹6,83,499.82 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) gained ₹2,873.37 crore to ₹4,66,210.02 crore.
In the list of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held the number one rank, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...