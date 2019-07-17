Shriram Trans Fin NCD issue opens today

The ₹300-crore non-convertible debenture issue of Shriram Transport Finance Company will open for subscription on Wednesday and close on August 16. The coupon rate for the 10 different series ranges from 9.12 per cent to 9.70 per cent. The issue has an option to retain over-subscription of up to ₹10,000 crore. The funds would be used for onward lending, financing and for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings.