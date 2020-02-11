Shutdown may impact Camlin Fine Sciences

Camlin Fine Sciences on Monday informed the exchanges that it is awaiting clearance from the provincial government to restart its manufacturing facility -- CFS Wanglong Flavors (Ningbo) Company Ltd -- at Xiaocao's Town, Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province. The unit was to restart on February 2 after the Chinese New Year Holidays; but this was rescheduled to February 10..

Shareholders will closely monitor further developments and the impact of the shutdown on the company's performance.