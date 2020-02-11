Stocks

Shutdown may impact Camlin Fine Sciences

| Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

 

Camlin Fine Sciences on Monday informed the exchanges that it is awaiting clearance from the provincial government to restart its manufacturing facility -- CFS Wanglong Flavors (Ningbo) Company Ltd -- at Xiaocao's Town, Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province. The unit was to restart on February 2 after the Chinese New Year Holidays; but this was rescheduled to February 10..

 Shareholders will closely monitor further developments and the impact of the shutdown on the company's performance.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
