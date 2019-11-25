Stocks

SpiceJet shares fall 3 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

File photo   -  Getty Images/RooM RF

SpiceJet is facing liquidity crunch and planning to raise Rs 750 crore via QIP

SpiceJet shares fell up to 3 per cent on Monday amid reports that company faces liquidity crunch and is planning to raise Rs 750 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The scrip of the low cost carrier declined 2.92 per cent to Rs 106.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to media reports, SpiceJet is facing liquidity crunch and planning to raise Rs 750 crore via QIP.

However, in a clarification to the BSE, SpiceJet said, “In this regard, we wish to clarify that the company does not have any plan to come with any qualified institutional placement (QIP) at this time“.

QIP is a fund raising mechanism for listed companies.

SpiceJet has reported widening of loss to Rs 462.6 crore in the three months ended September, mainly hit by expenses related to grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes and changes in accounting norms.

The carrier has a fleet of 118 planes and on an average operates 630 flights daily.

Published on November 25, 2019
SpiceJet Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
DHFL stock falls up to 5 per cent as company defers release of financial results