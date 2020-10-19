Stocks

Steel Strips gains nearly 5% on new export order

Internet Desk | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

Steel Strips Wheels on Monday informed the exchanges that it had received an export order of nearly 5,500 wheels for the US track trailer market. The orders are to be executed in November from its Chennai plant.

The shares have gained as much as 4.90 per cent to ₹484.2.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
