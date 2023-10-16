Sterlite Technologies Ltd’s shares were up by 1 per cent after the company announced the expansion of its Enterprise Networking solutions with the introduction of Estelan, an end-to-end solution for fiber and copper cable connectivity. Estelan is designed to help enterprises modernise and digitise their network infrastructure. Global enterprises are expected to invest in cloud services, cybersecurity, AI applications, and digital transformations, driving the need for updated and integrated connectivity solutions.

Estelan offers a plug-and-play modular system that is easy to install and upgrade while meeting the highest health and safety standards. It caters to various industries, including healthcare, education, retail, banking, and more. STL plans to launch Estelan in its target regions of MEA and India. Gavin Faulds, Regional Sales Head, APAC, and MEA, STL, highlighted the importance of making connectivity infrastructure competent for disruptive technologies and business transformation.

The shares were up by 1 per cent to ₹161.25 at 10.19 am on the BSE.